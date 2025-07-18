Universal switches up the scares for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando has announced its line-up of scare zones and street experiences for Halloween Horror Nights this year.

Wait a minute - "street experiences," you ask? Yeah, we will get to that in a moment.

But before that, the scare zones. This year, the streets of Universal Studios Florida will welcome, with descriptions from the park:

The Origins of Horror - "Enter a decaying conservatory of twisted vines where artists carve tributes to Halloween Horror Nights 34."

Masquerade: Dance with Death - "You’re invited to a masquerade ball where bloodthirsty vampires lurk behind ornate disguises."

The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane - "Travel down a spooky winding path to a mysterious home, where trick-or-treaters are transformed into feral felines."

Mutations: Toxic Twenties - "In a 1920s neighborhood, a BuzzCon truck with radioactive cargo crashes into a mobster getaway car sending the city into toxic pandemonium."

In addition, Universal Orlando is promising two "all-new street experiences" this year: Mel's Die-In Zombies, featuring zombie carhops, and Club Horror, with undead DJs.

So what, exactly, are street experiences and how do they differ from scare zones? We will have to await the opening of this year's Halloween Horror Nights on August 29 at Universal Studios Florida for an exact answer. But the teases suggest a roaming horde around the Mel's restaurant and a dance party set-up in San Francisco, rather than the elaborately decorated and scareactor-infused sets of the park's official scare zones.

Universal Orlando has announced eight of its 10 haunted houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights. The IP houses will be:

Fallout

Jason Universe

Terrifier

And the original concept houses are:

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

Grave of Flesh

Gálkn: Monsters of the North

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

Universal has not yet announced a Universal Classic Monsters house, which it typically offers for Halloween Horror Nights. Nor has it announced details of how it will be presenting Five Nights at Freddy's, which it has announced will be included in this year's event. Could those be the final two houses this year?

Stay tuned.

