Is it okay to ride the world's biggest roller coaster?

If you are like me, I'd bet you have a long list of places around the world that you would love to visit. But are there places that you would not want to go, even if offered a free and easy trip? Or - more to the point - are there destinations that you believe people should not visit?

Obviously, it's bad idea to try to visit places where are not legally allowed to go. As much as you might love Walt Disney World, if you are not a cast member, you have no business exploring the utilidor tunnels underneath the Magic Kingdom. (For what it's worth, I was, and I have spent countless hours down there. It's really no big deal.) Breaking the rules to do somewhere isn't traveling; it's trespassing. Don't do that.

But what about legal destinations that, for whatever reason, elicit controversy? We have been debating that issue over on Theme Park Insider's Discussion Forum. The specific question is whether theme park fans ought to visit Saudi Arabia, now that the Kingdom is building a Six Flags park with the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster.

Falcons Flight may be a dream credit for many coaster fans, but some number of them - at least in the United States - are not willing to travel to Saudi Arabia to collect it. The Middle East evokes strong emotional reactions for many Americans, following the Iranian hostage crisis, the Gulf War, 9/11 and the following wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Stories of authoritarian clan rule in the region reinforce stereotypes and harden Americans' opposition.

Yet the West evokes a great deal of pain among residents of the Middle East, as well. Colonization. The expulsion of Palestinians from their homes to create Israel. The coup that removed Iran's elected government to install the Shah. Western armed forces have ended more lives in wars across the region than attackers have in the West.

Ultimately, how we got here does not matter. We're here. This is the way that people feel. But allow me to suggest this - your decision whether to visit Six Flags Qiddiya City or not will have exactly zero influence on the state of the Middle East and the world. Even acting collectively, the difference between no one and 10 million people visiting Six Flags Qiddiya City in a year would amount to barely a rounding error in the KSA's budget.

You do not travel to change the world. You travel to change yourself. If you want to know and understand better the Middle East - or any other place in the world - travel there, if you have the means to do it. Listen to people from those other places. Do not be the ugly American egomaniac who tries to get the rest of the world to act the way you want it to be. Be quiet, listen, and learn from others. You do not have to agree with what you see and hear, but you can grow from the experience of being there yourself.

If you want to change the world, start at home. You are far more likely to be able to influence the people you know and live and work with than strangers from far away.

So if you really want to ride Falcons Flight and can afford to travel to do that, go ahead. If you do not want to spend your money on that experience, that's fine, too. It's your money. Spend it on what you want and need.

I love that people want to talk about the ethics of visiting Saudi Arabia, or any other destination. Talking with other people - especially with those who do not share your views - is always the first step on the road to real change. I hope that our conversations here help make each of us better informed, more empathetic people who are better equipped to do what actually can make a real difference in our lives.

