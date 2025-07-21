The Fantastic Four is coming to Disneyland

Marvel's new version of The Fantastic Four hits theaters this weekend, so of course the characters are celebrating by doing what everyone does after a big win.

They're going to Disneyland.



Starting Saturday, July 25, The Thing, Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch will be appearing outside the Tomorrowland Theater at the park, at various moments for a limited time. In addition, the film's robot character, H.E.R.B.I.E., also will be appearing in Tomorrowland.



Also on that date, Disneyland will be lighting Space Mountain's facade with special projection effects throughout the evenings in a celebration of The Fantastic Four, continuing through September 21. A Clobberin' Sipper also will be on sale at several food locations throughout the park, and Pym Test Kitchen over at Disney California Adventure will offer a Fantastic Elastic Mozzarella Stick along with a Invisible Indulgence lemon pie slice.

Disneyland Paris will celebrate the new film with special Fantastic Four-themed cocktails and bites at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, and Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate with special Fantastic Four-themed popcorn boxes in Tomorrowland.

If you are wondering about Florida, here is another reminder than Marvel's license with the Universal Orlando Resort prohibits the Fantastic Four from appearing at Walt Disney World. Yet Universal's license does not extend to Marvel Studios versions of any Marvel characters, only the Marvel Comics ones, so there won't be any movie tie-ins at Universal, either.

