Guitarist Slash returns for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood again will collaborate with legendary rock guitarist and songwriter Slash for Halloween Horror Nights.

Exclusively at the California event this year, Halloween Horror Nights will present Scarecrow: Music by Slash. Slash has composed the score for this house, which "puts retribution at the forefront in which Mother Nature seeks vengeance on the homesteaders for their sins of the past that will be carried out by farmland scarecrows - mute witnesses who have become the guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path," Universal said in its press release.

Slash has composed music for several other Halloween Horror Nights houses over the years, and this year Universal will be releasing another vinyl-only album of his works.

SLASH: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood - Halloween Horror Nights, Volume 2 will include 10 tracks of the guitarist's HHN works.



Cover art courtesy Universal

Side A:

“The Hunted Becomes The Hunter” 4:21 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

“Monsters, Maniacs, and Madmen” (Universal Monsters Medley 2021) 5:08 (Universal Monsters 2018)

“The Blood is Life” 3:38 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

“The Collection Room / Dracula’s Lair” 2:45 (Universal Monsters 2018)

“The Ossuary” 1:47 (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man 2019)

Side B

“Cycles of the Moon” 3:02 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

“Immortal Curses” 4:26 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

“Alucard” 2:21 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

“Bloodline Drawn” 5:02 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)

“Unholy Alliance” 3:15 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)

Scarecrow: Music by Slash is the fifth of eight haunted houses that Universal Studios Hollywood has announced for Halloween Horror Nights in 2025. It joins Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America as a California-exclusive house this year. Also appearing in Hollywood and Orlando will be Fallout, Jason Universe, and Terrifier. Five Nights at Freddy's also will be featured in some form on both coasts this year.

