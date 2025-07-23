Here is what Disneyland has planned for the holidays this year

Disneyland has announced its holiday plans for 2025. We now know what will be returning - and what will not - this year.

Disneyland will have two celebrations going on at the same time when the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort kicks off on November 14. There will be that holiday celebration, as well as the Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration, which continues into 2026.

Over at Disneyland, the resort will pause the Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular and Paint the Night parade in favor of bringing back the Believe... In Holiday Magic fireworks and the A Christmas Fantasy Parade, which returns for its 468th season.

It's hard to believe that Disneyland's Christmas parade was running for four centuries before Walt actually bought the land and opened the park, but that's what it feels like at this point.

The Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle "snowfall" will be back this year, too, along with Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends at the Fantasyland Theatre and the It's a Small World Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday ride overlays.

The Tapestry of Happiness projection show will continue nightly on the Small World facade, however.

At Disney California Adventure, Disney is keeping its 70th anniversary World of Color Celebrate show for the season, rather than bringing back a holiday version of that production.

Otherwise, the Better Together Pixar parade is taking a break for the season, as the Mickey’s Happy Holidays cavalcade takes over the streets. The Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party and Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season will play on select dates, as will A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel, in front of the Carthay Circle.

Also returning will be the Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree ride overlays in Cars Land. And, as previously revealed, Festival of the Holidays will be back for the season, with the Festive Food Marketplaces and Sip and Savor Pass returning. Menus for those will be coming later.

Once it starts on November 14, Holidays at Disneyland Resort will continue daily through January 7, 2026.

