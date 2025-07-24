Universal to debut new lagoon show for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando has announced its shows for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.

When you are ready to take a break from Halloween Horror Nights' 10 haunted houses and its multiple scare zones and street experiences, Universal will have two shows for you this year.

Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay will fill the old Fear Factor theater with aerialists, illusions and pyro, as a "once-vibrant circus has festered into an unending nightmare," Universal said.

On USF's lagoon, Haunt-O-Phonic: A Ghoulish Journey will be Halloween Horror Nights's new projection show.

"A ghost story is rising from its watery grave to haunt the Universal Studios lagoon, featuring towering water screens and eerie music," Universal said in its social media announcement.

Universal Orlando has announced eight of its 10 haunted houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights. The IP houses will be:

Fallout

Jason Universe

Terrifier

And the original concept houses are:

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

Grave of Flesh

Gálkn: Monsters of the North

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

