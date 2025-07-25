Water park incident claims child's life at Hersheypark

A nine-year-old passed away at Hersheypark last night, in the park's The Boardwalk water park.

The park confirmed the fatality in a statement on its social media.

"Our hearts break for this child and the child's family. We extend our deepest condolences for their loss. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any personal details at this time," Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company CEO John Lawn said. "The safety of our guests has always been our highest priority. In the coming days, we will conduct a thorough internal review and cooperate fully with authorities."

Lawn's statement noted that the park's lifeguard team responded once they recognized the child in distress. They performed "life-saving efforts" with assistance from on-site first responders. The child was transported to the local Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, but could not be revived.

The Derry Township Police Department and Dauphin County Coroner's Office are assisting in an investigation into the child's death.

With millions of visitors to major theme parks every year, it's not unheard of for people to pass away at the parks. However, incidents that cause a visitor's death, especially that of a child, are exceptional and rare. Witness reports in local media say that the girl was pulled unresponsive from the park's wave pool, but that has not yet been officially confirmed by investigators.

This story resonates deeply with me, as a young child died from drowning at my kids' summer camp several years ago. By the time anyone notices a person in trouble, it's often too late. There's no yelling for help or failing arms. The quiet and suddenness of it all makes a drowning, if that is what this was, an especially devastating tragedy to see happen in the immediate aftermath.

"As we grieve alongside our community, we ask for privacy for the family and for our team members who are deeply affected by this loss. We will provide updates as appropriate, and we will continue to work to support everyone involved," Lawn said.

