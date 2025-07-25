First look at the largest swing ride in the UK

The most famous skylines in British theme parks is changing. Blackpool Pleasure Beach is sharing new concept video of the park's upcoming Intamin Gyro Swing.

Named Aviktas, the swing ride will stand 138 feet, making it the largest in Great Britain. The ride is now under construction on the site of the former Bowl-A-Drome, next to the park's Big One roller coaster. That Arrow Dynamics coaster stands 213 above the Pleasure Beach boardwalk, making it one of the most identifiable sites in Blackpool.

Now, it will have a sibling in the skies.

"We’re known for going big at Pleasure Beach, and Aviktas is exactly that," Pleasure Beach Resort CEO Amanda Thompson OBE, said. "We hope by releasing this video, guests will be able to understand the mammoth scale of our new investment, and the huge impact it’ll have on our park and the industry as a whole. This ride will be colossal, daunting, exhilarating and an incredible addition to the town."

Seating 40 riders at a time, the £8.72M ride will open next year.

