Which Disney nighttime parade is the best?

Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom aren't just America's two most-visited theme parks. They are also siblings that share similar design and attraction line-ups.

But Disney fans know that these two parks have plenty of differences, too. With this month's debut of Disney Starlight, we again can add to that list, different nighttime parades.

At the Magic Kingdom, fans can enjoy Disney Starlight [Read our review]:

While at Disneyland, it's Paint the Night [Our review]:

These parades don't just offer different names and themes, they offer different vibes. Subtitled "Dream the Night Away," Disney Starlight offers a more subdued, dreamlike vibe than Paint the Night, which delivers the disco-driven party vibe that its name implies.

So which do you prefer? I understand that relatively few people have had the opportunity to see both of these productions in person at this point. The POV videos above can help give you a sense of these shows, but let's rely on vibes here with this vote. Which is the vibe that you are looking for from a parade at the end of your Disney day?





