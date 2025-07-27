Six Flags announces another roller coaster delay

There's no theme park pairing hotter right now than... Six Flags and roller coaster delays.

The latest? Six Flags Great Adventure announced in an email to its passholders that it will be delaying its planned new "record-setting" coaster until "beyond 2026" instead of opening it next year, as announced originally.

Six Flags Great Adventure announced plans for the coaster when it confirmed its removal last year of Kingda Ka, which had been the world's tallest coaster. The New Jersey park has not said what specific coaster it is planning, or what records it will break. All we know for certain is that the coaster will not open next year. Any time frame beyond that remains anyone's guess at the moment.

Earlier, Six Flags New England announced that it would delay this year's planned opening for Quantum Accelerator until next year. The Massachusetts park had sent press invites for the Intamin family launch coaster's media preview day when it made the call to put off the ride's debut. This one seems to be caught up in issues involving this particular Intamin model, which has seen previous installations closed at multiple United Parks locations.

Meanwhile, Knott's Berry Farm fans continue to await an opening date for MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, the rebuild of Montezooma’s Revenge that first was announced to open in 2023. Construction has resumed on the former Schwarzkopf shuttle loop, raising hope that we might see this coaster open this year.

Up the road at Six Flags Magic Mountain, rumors are beginning to circulate about the future of the planned Vekoma "thrill glider" coaster that is under construction. That one was expected to open next year, but now some insiders are suggesting that deadline is going to be tight.

Roller coaster construction may seem straightforward, especially in comparison with the custom ride systems and immersive environments that companies such as Disney and Universal order for their parks. But most coaster design companies are based outside the United States and use imported steel and parts. If you have been following the news about the current U.S. administration and its "throw spaghetti at the wall" approach to international trade, you likely see how that creates new challenges.

So, for the moment, the only new coaster that it seems is a lock for 2026 at the Six Flags parks in the United States is the planned new Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster at Six Flags Over Texas. Kings Island also has announced a "family thrill attraction" for the 2026 season, but I have not confirmed information yet on what that ride will be.

Off the coaster beat, Six Flags also has cancelled Holiday at the Park celebrations this year at Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Over Georgia, as the company looks to refocus its operations at those location on its "core operating season." And, in case you missed it, Six Flags earlier this year announced that it would close in Six Flags America park in Maryland at the end of the 2025 season.

