Can Six Flags discount its way to industry success?

An old business school joke starts with the head of accounting storming into the office of the head of marketing.

"We are losing money on every sale!" the accountant blared.

"Don't worry about that," the marketing guru responded. "We'll make it all up on volume."

So whatever happened to that math-challenged marketing expert? I wonder if they now work at Six Flags.

Six Flags is hawking annual passes and memberships in an "MVP Sale" through September 1. Here in Southern California, the company is selling 2026 Gold Passes for just $120 a year at Knott's Berry Farm, with a $5 discount on renewals. The pass is valid not just at Knott's, but also at all other 40+ Six Flags parks across the country, including at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

If you want Magic Mountain as your home park, they are selling Gold Pass renewals for 2026 for just $105 - $10 less than at Knott's. That one also includes access to all Six Flags parks through the end of 2026, as well as a free bring-a-friend ticket and free parking. If you do not already have a Gold Pass, you can buy a Gold Membership from Magic Mountain for $20 down and $7.50 a month for a minimum of 12 months. That one also gets you into all Six Flags parks nationwide, but only starting January 1, 2026. You get just Magic Mountain for the rest of 2025.

So for less than the price of one day at Disneyland on most days, you can visit Knott's Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and other Six Flags-owned theme parks across the country for the next 17 months, without blockout dates.

Upgrades are also available, including dining plans and Fast Lane, which will replace Flash Pass at all legacy Six Flags parks in 2026. Fast Lane will be using wristbands next year instead of booking rides through the Six Flags app.

Sounds like an amazing deal, right?

Let's acknowledge that there is no financial voodoo that allows Six Flags to sell 17 months of a comparable experience for the price of one day at Disneyland. Knott's and Magic Mountain each offer attractions that appeal to many fans, but under no reasonable standard does any Six Flags park offer the depth of popular, all-ages attractions and immersive experiences that you can find at any Disney or Universal theme park in the United States.

Six Flags knows this, which is why it selling its theme parks at a volume discount. Why pay up to $79 online for a one-day ticket to Knott's when for less than the cost of a second day's ticket you can get free parking, in-park discounts and unlimited admission to Knott's and 40-plus other parks for the next 17 months?

Six Flags' bet is that you will chose to buy its annual passes and that you will try to get value from that purchase by visiting again and again. Maybe even instead of going to Disney and Universal. But can Six Flags make enough money to maintain desirable parks when some of their visitors' average spend per visit starts to drop down toward the single digits?

Both Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood have major new attractions under construction that will cost far more than anything that Magic Mountain or Knott's ever have built. They are positioning their theme parks as premium experiences that are worth the cost of touring concerts or pro sports games.

Meanwhile, Six Flags is doubling down on training its customers that a Six Flags park is cheap. New roller coasters arrive infrequently. And the festival entertainment that Six Flags parks offer in the interim come nowhere near approaching Disney quality.

I, and other industry insiders, long have complained that the industry is selling out its future by deeply discounting parks with cheap annual pass sales. But no pass ever has sold as cheap for what it delivers as the 2026 passes now on sale at several Six Flags parks.

Can it work? Can Six Flags "make it up on volume"? Let's find out with Six Flags' financial reports - and fans' trip reports - over the next year.

