Disney goes the distance with high tech in new Hercules show

At Disney, a new cruise ship means a new show. The third ship in Disney's Wish class, the Disney Destiny, will start sailing this November from Fort Lauderdale in Florida. So to get hyped that inaugural sailing, Disney Cruise Line is sharing some first looks at the ship's new live musical production, Disney Hercules.

The Broadway-style show in Disney Destiny's Walt Disney Theater will bring the story from the 1997 animated movie to life with a cast that includes performers using Walt Disney Imagineering's exoskeleton technology. Here is a look at how Disney Live Entertainment is using that tech for this production.

How will that look on stage? Disney also is sharing new concept art of the Titans of the Underworld in the Disney Hercules show.



Concept image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The cast of the show is now rehearsing, and Disney is sharing a look into the rehearsal process with the show's creators.

