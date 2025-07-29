WWE joins Five Nights at Freddy's at Universal this fall

We now know the final two haunted houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.

Universal confirmed this morning that Five Nights at Freddy's will be a house for this year's events at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in California. Joining FNaF to round out the Orlando line-up will be WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks - Universal's first pro-wrestling-themed haunted house.

Jim Henson's Creature Shop, which recently collaborated with Universal Studios Hollywood for the Dungeons & Dragons walkthrough for its inaugural Universal Fan Fest Nights, is back to help create full-scale replicas of the animated characters from Blumhouse's "Five Nights at Freddy's." The Henson crew also created the characters for the film.

"Guests will follow in the footsteps of Mike, who was recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, after he accepts a position as a night security guard in an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria," Universal said in its press release. "The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

As for the WWE house, if you're not up on all the characters, The Wyatt Sicks "derives from the creative mind of Bray Wyatt and was resurrected in 2024 by his brother Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy – the fearless leader of The Wyatt Sicks," Universal said. "The chilling crew of five has quickly emerged as one of the most disturbing and disruptive groups in WWE history with its ominous presence and portrayal of dark and twisted characters – all of which will come to life at Halloween Horror Nights this fall."

Other houses on both coasts this year will be Fallout, Jason Universe, and Terrifier. Five original concept houses complete the line-up of 10 houses in Orlando, while Hollywood has announced Scarecrow: Music by Slash and Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America, with one announcement yet to come - likely at the Midsummer Scream event in Long Beach in two weeks.

Halloween Horror Nights starts August 29 and runs 48 select nights through November 2 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. In California, HHN starts this year on September 4, also continuing through November 2. To support Theme Park Insider while getting a deal on tickets to Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, please see our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

