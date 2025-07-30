Celebrating 25 years of Theme Park Insider

Today is the 25th anniversary of the day that I registered the domain name ThemeParkInsider.com. I had been publishing interactive guides to several theme parks on my personal website for about a year before deciding that I needed to bring them all together on a site of their own. So today is the day that I consider the birthday of Theme Park Insider.

Five years ago, I celebrated the day by publishing 20 Great Reads for 20 Years of Theme Park Insider, with 20 of my favorite articles that we had published on the website in its first two decades. Rather than just adding five more posts to that collection this time, I decided to feature 25 attraction reviews from the site.

These are not necessarily the "best" reviews we have written - that is far too subjective a determination for one person to make. They are simply 25 that I believe are not only good articles to read but also great examples of the particular style I hope we offer here at Theme Park Insider - thoughtful, informative. and engaging.

I hope that you will help us celebrate today by spending some time reading your pick of these reviews. Perhaps you might share your favorites with friends or colleagues or on social media, to help spread the word about the Theme Park Insider community.

The reviews include several for attractions that are no longer with us. We start with the very first attraction review that I posted to Theme Park Insider: Robert Niles Reviews California Adventure's Tower of Terror.

Disney California Adventure rethemed its installation of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror drop ride in 2017. And I also reviewed its replacement in Ride Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout.

The Six Flags Magic Mountain roller coaster today called Apocalypse opened in 2009 with a Terminator theme. Six Flags long ago lost that IP license, leading to the ride's renaming just a couple years later, but I had plenty to say about the IP when Six Flags had it: Take a ride on Six Flags' Terminator Salvation: The Ride.

Getting back to Disney, in 2017 I reviewed Walt Disney World's attempt to bring a nighttime spectacular to Disney's Animal Kingdom. I loved it, but not enough other people did, so the park closed it after two years to reboot it. It never returns after the pandemic. If you never saw the show, here is what you missed: Disney finds a new way to wrap up your day, with Rivers of Light.

The biggest, quickest closure in recent Disney history is likely that of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the Star Wars-themed hotel that lasted just over one year at Walt Disney World. Russell Meyer documented the experience of staying there in a series of posts and videos that remain archived on our Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser page.

But the Disney closure that hit me the hardest was that of Tom Sawyer Island, the first ride I worked at Walt Disney World, and the one that inspired me to get into Web publishing about theme parks. Last fall, I walked around the island for the final time: A former Disney cast member's tribute to Tom Sawyer Island.

We have reviewed plenty of theme park openings over our 25 years here at Theme Park Insider, and a couple of them have closed during that time. One of those was Bollywood Parks Dubai, which reopened with a Real Madrid theme last year. You can re-live some of the experience of the original park in Theme park fans don't need to know Bollywood to love Bollywood Parks Dubai.

I would like to highlight three other theme park opening reviews that we have featured here on Theme Park Insider, starting with an indoor theme park in Moscow that debuted just days before the global pandemic lockdowns in 2020. Ben Mills was there to tell us that Dream Island shows promise, but not much else, on its opening.

The biggest news in the theme park industry so far this year might have been Disney's announcement that it would partner with Miral to build a Disney theme park on Miral's Yas Island resort in Abu Dhabi. Just a couple of years ago, I visited Yas Island to review its latest park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: In Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld finds its heart again.

Of course, I also have to include on our 25th anniversary list the biggest theme park opening of the year: Universal Epic Universe.

Let's also highlight three reviews of immersive, single-IP lands that have opened during our time together, starting with Cars Land at Disney California Adventure.

And continuing with the first of Disney's Star Wars lands: Bringing Star Wars to life in Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge.

Justin Olsvik covered the opening of the Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland for us: Disney's 'Crazy Animal City' comes alive in Shanghai's Zootopia.

Sometimes, special events are attractions, too. Natalie Niles brought us her thoughts on the Disneyland Resort's latest take on an after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween event with Making the most of Halloween at Disney's Oogie Boogie Bash.

Returning to single attraction reviews, screen-based attractions have gotten plenty of hate from fans over the past couple of decades, but I admired what Universal did with projection media in Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest at Universal Studios Hollywood: Universal smashes expectations with its new Kung Fu Panda show.

Roller coaster reviews are the heart of Theme Park Insider. But coasters do not have to challenge records to be interesting enough to merit discussion. Let's start our selection of coaster reviews with Ride Review: The Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Keeping with Disney coasters, Scale Makes the Magic on Disney World's TRON Lightcycle Run.

Bobbie Butterfield reminds us that great coasters can be found outside the big-brand parks too. Going Beyond Vertical: Let's Take a Ride on Utah's 'Cannibal'.

Russell Meyer visited Europa-Park in Germany to sample what many readers now consider one of if not the best coaster in the world in his European Road Trip, Part 7: Voltron Nevera Powered by Rimac.

I love James Koehl's review of the new Wild Mouse at Cedar Point, in which he shares his experience getting evacuated off the ride during its media preview: There's a Wild New Ride on The Boardwalk at Cedar Point

And let's add two reviews of roller coasters at Silver Dollar City, starting with James Rao, who reported that Silver Dollar City's Time Traveler spins an amazing ride.

Next up: Silver Dollar City hits the mark with new Fire In The Hole.

Finally, I would like to close with three of my recent favorites among the reviews I have posted to Theme Park Insider, starting with Disney's makeover of its former Splash Mountain flume rides: Disney makes a better splash with Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

This goes beyond theme parks, but it's still Disney. I visited Disney Cruise Line's new Lookout Cay in The Bahamas, and write that Nature makes the magic at Lighthouse Point.

And earlier this summer, I found much more than I expected in Walt Disney World's new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show: Magic Mirror reveals true villains in Walt Disney World's new show.

Again, thank you to every one of you for reading and following Theme Park Insider. Much has changed online and in the world in the quarter century (!) that I have been publishing this site. But my commitment to providing thoughtful, insightful and interesting community-focused theme park news and commentary remains unchanged. Thank you for being part of this Theme Park Insider community.

Replies (14)