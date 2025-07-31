Epic Universe drives higher revenue at Universal theme parks

Revenue soared nearly 19% at the Universal theme parks in the past three months when compared with the same period one year ago, parent company Comcast reported today.

Universal's theme parks reported $2.349 billion in revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2025. That's up from $1.975 billion for the same period in 2024. The revenue increase helped drive a 4.1% increase in Adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization], to $658 million for the quarter.

The big change for Universal this year was the official opening of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park in May. After limiting attendance for its first few days, Universal expanded ticket sales, driving higher revenue gains for the new park.

"We're pleased with the early results, as Epic is already driving higher per cap[ita] spending and attendance across the entirety of Universal Orlando Resort, with strong food and merchandise sales and minimal impact on attendance at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure," Comcast President Michael Cavanagh said. "Our near-term focus is on expanding ride throughput to reduce early attendance constraints. Epic is trending in line with our expectations and is well on its way to transforming Universal Orlando into a true week-long destination."

Next up for Universal this quarter is the opening of the first Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round Halloween Horror Nights-like experience. That's set to open August 14 in Las Vegas.

Replies (3)