Efteling opens its new Grand Hotel

With the world's largest ribbon bow adorning its facade, the Efteling Grand Hotel opened officially this morning.

Located at the entrance to the Dutch theme park, Efteling Grand Hotel is the resort's largest hotel, with seven floors offering 140 rooms and suites, with a total of 644 beds. Many rooms overlook the park, including its Fairytale Forest, Aquanura fountain show, or Pardoes Promenade.

Efteling Grand Hotel also offers a swimming pool and spa, two restaurants, a coffee bar, and a souvenir shop.

"We've looked forward to opening Efteling Grand Hotel for a long time," Efteling CEO Fons Jurgens said. "With this, we're adding the largest hotel ever to our accommodation offering, combining a remarkable level of refinement and luxury. And for the first time, guests can now stay within the park boundaries of Efteling. That deserves a grand celebration — and the Guinness World Record reinforces that perfectly."

For more information about the park -which is a past winner of our Theme Park Insider Award as the world's best theme park - please see our Visitors Guide to Efteling.

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)