Six Flags to bring The Conjuring to legacy Cedar Fair parks

Ready for a new way to get scared?

Six Flags will introduce a new upcharge horror experience to its Halloween events at select parks this fall. Themed to The Conjuring, this premium - or "Screamium," as Six Flags is calling it - experience will premiere at Cedar Point, Canada's Wonderland, Kings Island, and Carowinds this year.

Called The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, the experience will allow guests to "navigate iconic scenes from New Line Cinema's The Conjuring Universe to lock away cursed artifacts before supernatural chaos is unleashed," according the company's website. Six Flags is teasing that it will release more information about the interactive experience on August 11.

This experience extends Six Flags' relationship with its former corporate sibling Warner Bros., which licenses DC Comics and Looney Tunes to the chain. However, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear is going only to legacy Cedar Fair parks and skipping the company's most-visited parks, in Southern California. Read into that what you will.

