Universal Horror Unleashed soft-opens for first guests

Universal Horror Unleashed has soft-opened to its first guests.

The first installation of Universal's new year-round, Halloween Horror Nights-style attraction opens officially on August 14 in Las Vegas. But Universal Horror Unleashed today welcomed its first guests for special events in advance of that official debut.

Universal Horror Unleashed features four haunted houses as well as themed scare zones, bars and dining. The four haunted houses in the attraction will be:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Scarecrow: The Reaping

The Exorcist: Believer

Universal Monsters.

Ticket prices vary by date and run from $69-99 for a pass that includes one entry to each of the experience's four haunted houses. An unlimited access pass to the houses ranges from $99-149 a day. Discounts are available to Nevada residents.

A second installation of Universal Horror Unleashed will open in Chicago next year.

