It's the last day for Buzz Lightyear at Walt Disney World

Today is the final day to ride Walt Disney World's Buzz Lightyear ride in its current form.

The Magic Kingdom will close Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin tomorrow for a major refurbishment. The interactive dark ride is getting new blasters, scoring screens and target effects.

When the ride reopens next year, riders will have handheld blasters, like at the Disneyland installation in California, rather than the car-mounted blaster now featured on the ride. Each blaster also will have its own color-coded target beam, and new video screens in the car will track your score.

Disney also is introducing a new robot character, Buddy, to help instruct riders how to play and defeat the Evil Emperor Zurg. The "Z" targets throughout the ride also will become more dynamic in the rebuild.

The changes should help give the ride better gameplay. Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin opened in 1998 in the old If You Had Wings space in Tomorrowland, and has always been a fun dark ride. But the enhanced gameplay should help the ride continue to appeal to fans for another generation.

Take a ride with us on the current version of Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.

