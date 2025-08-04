Six Flags Mexico announces Speedway Stunt Coaster

Six Flags Mexico has announced the name of its new roller coaster for 2026.
Speedway Stunt Coaster will be a Vekoma Family Boomerang coaster. Six Flags first teased the project in 2024.
A teaser video, also released by the park today, shows the coaster in action, but also shows that the ride will be themed to a movie production of an auto race, complete with a green screen background.
I know it's all CG, but, man, the producer on this show really needs to hire a better AC to pull focus. (/insidejoke)
Speedway Stunt Coaster will open next year at the Mexico City theme park. It will be the park's 10th roller coaster and first since Wonder Woman, an S&S Free Spin, opened in 2018.
I've always appreciated how family coasters get the bare minimum of theming, especially from a chain like Six Flags. It's a nice change of pace.