Disney's new pirate bar gets its opening date and menu

The new Pirates of the Caribbean bar at Walt Disney World now has its opening date.

The Beak and Barrel will open August 29, next to Pirates of the Caribbean in the Magic Kingdom. Reservations will be available for the all-ages bar starting August 14.

Disney today also shared the menu for The Beak and Barrel, which will serve small plates in addition to Pirate-themed non-alcoholic mocktails and alcohol-fueled themed cocktails. If you don't drink booze, I hope you like coconut, because Disney World's culinary team is leaning hard into that for the mocktails at The Beak and Barrel.



The Treasure Trove. Photos courtesy Disney

The Treasure Trove, served in a Moscow Mule-like copper mug, has ube, lemon, and coconut flavors, and is served on a plate with a vanilla cake plank, chocolate cannonball, and caramel popcorn. The Cursed Treasure is coconut milk and cookie crumbs topped with vanilla foam and a pirate’s gold-coin cookie.

Cocktails include:

Salty Seas mARRRgarita

The Siren's Whisper - Pot & Column Still White Rum with citrus and spice

Barrels Ablaze - Jack Daniel’s Bonded Bourbon, honey, and spice

Hibiscus Rum Punch Royale - topped with prosecco

Port of Call - London Dry Gin, Ruby Port, lemon juice, and spiced cranberry

Lit Fuse - Los Siete Misterios Doba - Yej Meszal with flavors of banana and coconut, and smoked chili bitters

Plunderer’s Punch - Kraken Black Spiced Rum, blackberry, vanilla, and a hint of citrus.

That last one is served in a souvenir pirate skull mug, with a limit of one per guest.



Plunderer’s Punch souvenir mug. Coming soon to a Disney influencer's eBay shop.

Wines and draft beers also will be available.

The food at The Beak and Barrel will include Kraken's Catch - a marinated cold octopus tentacle salad with olives, bell peppers, avocado, and pepper-almond foam. Other items will include Cook’s Corn Griddle Cakes - served with roasted corn and poblano peppers or chipotle-braised chicken, and a chip and dip plate called Island Provisions.

