Disney's new pirate bar gets its opening date and menu

The new Pirates of the Caribbean bar at Walt Disney World now has its opening date.
The Beak and Barrel will open August 29, next to Pirates of the Caribbean in the Magic Kingdom. Reservations will be available for the all-ages bar starting August 14.
Disney today also shared the menu for The Beak and Barrel, which will serve small plates in addition to Pirate-themed non-alcoholic mocktails and alcohol-fueled themed cocktails. If you don't drink booze, I hope you like coconut, because Disney World's culinary team is leaning hard into that for the mocktails at The Beak and Barrel.
The Treasure Trove, served in a Moscow Mule-like copper mug, has ube, lemon, and coconut flavors, and is served on a plate with a vanilla cake plank, chocolate cannonball, and caramel popcorn. The Cursed Treasure is coconut milk and cookie crumbs topped with vanilla foam and a pirate’s gold-coin cookie.
Cocktails include:
That last one is served in a souvenir pirate skull mug, with a limit of one per guest.
Wines and draft beers also will be available.
The food at The Beak and Barrel will include Kraken's Catch - a marinated cold octopus tentacle salad with olives, bell peppers, avocado, and pepper-almond foam. Other items will include Cook’s Corn Griddle Cakes - served with roasted corn and poblano peppers or chipotle-braised chicken, and a chip and dip plate called Island Provisions.
For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.
To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:
Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.
Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
I'm glad Disney is finally listening to its guests by giving them what they want: cold octopus tentacle salad! /s (To be replaced by chicken nuggets in a month.)
I'm curious to see how many people they can squeeze into this space and how quickly reservations are scooped up. My guess is that prices will be deliberately high to manage demand, and like Oga's, guests will be on a clock when they visit.
I see what Disney is trying to do here - boosting revenue from otherwise underutilized space - but it does seem geared towards the Instagram crowd. Personally, if there were going to build a PotC bar, why couldn't they have found a way to somehow integrate it into the attraction like Blue Bayou. It also makes you wonder that if the goal now is to maximize revenue generation per square foot, when will WDI start designing more restaurants and bars inside attractions, something they've not done recently?
Plunderer’s Punch - Kraken Black Spiced Rum, blackberry, vanilla, and a hint of citrus - Sounds Lovely....
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I can’t wait for the inevitable day when one of the drinks sells out and the bartenders are bombarded with multiple guests asking “But why’s the rum gone?”.