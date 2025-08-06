Zimmerman stepping down as head of Six Flags

Six Flags' CEO will step down at the end of the year, the company announced today.

Richard Zimmerman, who also served as CEO of Cedar Fair before the Six Flags merger, will continue as interim President and CEO while the company searches for his successor.

"The Company has significantly evolved since I first joined what was then Paramount Parks, Inc. in 1987, and it has been an honor to have led such talented teams through critical and transformative periods over the years – not only for our company, but for the entire amusement park industry," Zimmerman said in a statement released by the company. "Since completing the merger of legacy Cedar Fair and legacy Six Flags a little more than a year ago, we have made significant progress on our integration efforts and cost synergy goals. That said, there remains an immense opportunity to further optimize the portfolio and unlock the full value of the Company’s unique assets and intellectual property."

Six Flags Executive Chairman Selim Bassoul added: "The Board and management team are committed to ensuring a smooth transition, and we are grateful that we’ll continue to benefit from Richard’s experience and perspective throughout this process.

"The Board will work closely with Richard to conduct a thorough and comprehensive search to identify the best individual to lead Six Flags into the future. We are focused on identifying a strong leader with a proven track record of operating successfully at scale while defining and executing a growth strategy driven by innovation, operational excellence, and world-class talent development."

In other news from the company this morning, Six Flags announced its financial results from the second quarter of 2025. This is the final quarter in which no easy year-over-year performance comparisons can be made, as the legacy Six Flags and Cedar Fair companies merged on July 1, 2024.

Nevertheless, Six Flags reported attendance of 14.19 million visitors at its parks in the three months ending June 29, 2025. That's down from the 15.5 million visitors the legacy companies together reported for the same period in 2024.

Each Six Flags guest spent $34.19 on admission, parking, and service fess per visit, on average, during the most recent quarter and then another $28.27 on food, beverage and other services while inside the park.

Overall revenue was $930.39 million for the quarter, with operating income of $74.479 million. With taxes and interest charges, the company reported a net loss of $74.832 for the quarter. But Adjusted EBITDA was $242.618 million.

Six Flags owns or operates 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It recently announced plans to close Six Flags America in Maryland at the end of the year, and has announced plans to close California's Great America at some point in the next few years. Knott's Berry Farm leads the company in attendance, and Six Flags claims seven of the top 20 most-attended parks in North America, according to the latest TEA/AECOM Theme Index report.

