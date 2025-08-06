Revenue, income up again at Disney's theme parks

Revenue and income continue to ride in Disney's theme park segment last quarter.

The Walt Disney Company this morning reported its third quarter financial results for its fiscal year. For the three months ending June 28, 2025, the Disney Experiences segment reported $9.086 billion in revenue, up 8% for the same period one year ago. Operating income was $2.516 billion, up 13% year over year.

Domestic theme parks led the growth, with a 10% increase in income and 22% increase in operating income. The international parks were up 6% for income, but suffered a 3% decline in operating income for the quarter. Disney's earnings report cited higher spending at the parks, along with increases in occupied room nights at its hotels and more passenger cruise days.

"Expansion projects are underway across every one of our theme parks globally, from a new World of Frozen land opening at Disneyland Paris in 2026, to the Villains- and Cars-themed areas at Magic Kingdom, to a Monsters Inc. area at Disney's Hollywood Studios, to an Avatar-themed destination at Disney California Adventure, in addition to a new theme park coming to Abu Dhabi," CEO Bob Iger said. "Disney Cruise Line continues to grow as we prepare for the launch of two new ships later this year: the Disney Destiny and the Disney Adventure, our largest ship ever in the first to be docked in Asia, bringing our fleet to a total of eight cruise ships operating around the globe."

Disney's Experiences segment includes the company's theme parks - including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland - the Disney Cruise Line, and consumer products. The segment does not include results from the Tokyo Disney Resort, which is owned and operated by another company under license from Disney.

