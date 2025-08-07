SeaWorld Orlando sees attendance gain after Epic challenge

Attendance rose slightly, but lower guest spending drove down revenue at the United Parks chain last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts - the owner of the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks - this morning reported its earnings for the three months ending June 30, 2025. Attendance at the company's theme and water parks was up 0.8% over the same period in 2024, to 6.2 million. But per capita guest revenue dropped 2.2% to $78.64 for the quarter. A 3.9% decline in admission per capita led that decline, followed by a 0.4% drop in in-park spending.

The result was a 1.5% drop in net revenue for the quarter when compared with 2024, to $490.2 million, and a 12.1% decrease in net income, to $80.1 million.

Nevertheless, United Parks' board approved yet another stock buyback, this time for $500 million.

"We are pleased to have grown attendance in the second quarter despite experiencing amongst the worst weather we have ever experienced in a second quarter," CEO Marc Swanson said. "Despite those headwinds, we saw an increase in international and group visitation compared to the prior year in the second quarter. Additionally, we saw an increase in attendance at all of our Orlando parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove."

That Orlando increase is especially significant given that the second quarter was when Universal Orlando opened its new Epic Universe theme park. Rival Walt Disney World also reported strong attendance for the quarter, supporting the notion that Epic is helping everyone in Orlando rather than cannibalizing other parks in the area.

Swanson also noted that advance sales were trending higher than at this time last year for Howl-O-Scream events across the country, as are 2026 bookings for group sales and Discovery Cove. Swanson also teased the company signing additional deals for new theme parks outside the United States.

"On our international opportunities, we are in active discussions with multiple potential partners and expect to have two signed MOUs [Memorandums of Understanding] by the end of the year."

Swanson later clarified that he expects the arrangements to be similar to the licensing deal that SeaWorld has with Miral for the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi park on Yas Island, where Miral built, owns and operates the park, paying SeaWorld for the license of its name and IP.

