Poltergeist returns for Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights

Okay, I can't resist. Let's just go ahead and say it.

They're back.

Poltergeist is returning to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood this fall. The park announced the film franchise's return as it completed the line-up for its annual after-hours haunt event.

Joining Poltergeist at this year's Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood will be the returning The Purge: Dangerous Waters stunt show in the WaterWorld theater, as well as another trip for the Terror Tram.

Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse this year will feature "most iconic villains from Blumhouse’s popular horror franchises over the past 15 years, including The Grabber from The Black Phone, the possessed from Exorcist: The Believer, the diabolical M3GAN, the ruthless killers from The Purge franchise, the terrifying demons from the Insidious chapters, Blissfield Butcher from Freaky and Babyface Killer from Happy Death Day, among others," according to Universal's press release.

Previously announced houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights are:

Fallout

Jason Universe

Five Nights at Freddy's

WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks

Terrifier

Scarecrow: Music by Slash

Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America

The Monstruos house will lead into the new Noche de Brujas scare zone. Other scare zones at this year's HHN, announced today, will be: Chainsaw Clownz, Carnival of Carnage, and the returning Murder of Crowz.

Halloween Horror Nights starts Thursday, September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood and continues select nights through Sunday, November 2. For discounted tickets, including Day/Night early admission to the theme park, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets store.

