Construction on Disneyland's Avengers project goes vertical

Vertical construction started this morning on the Avengers Campus expansion at Disney California Adventure.

Workers this morning lifted the first steel column into place for the project, which will bring two new attractions to the Marvel-themed land at DCA. Walt Disney Imagineering released a photo of the moment.



Photo courtesy WDI

The Disneyland Resort has not announced an official opening date for the Avengers Campus expansion, which will include a new tracked robot-arm ride called Stark Flight Lab and a new motion-base dark ride called Avengers Infinity Defense.

In addition to the new Avengers campus rides, Disneyland is expected to begin construction on a new Coco-themed indoor boat ride on Pixar Pier this fall, as well as on a new Avatar-themed attraction on the site of Monsters Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue, once that ride closes in January.

Later next year, Disneyland also will start construction on its new pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard, which will connect the theme parks with a planned new parking garage next to Interstate 5, east of the resort. [See Construction to start this fall on Disneyland expansions for the details.]

