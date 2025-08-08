Disney starts work on its next cruise ship

Disney Cruise Line has announced the start of construction on its next cruise ship.

The as-yet-unnamed ship will be the fourth in the Wish class, joining Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and soon-to-launch Disney Destiny. The new ship is set to begin sailing sometime in 2027.

Construction began with a steel-cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where all recent DCL ships have been built.



Captain Mickey joins executives from Disney Signature Experiences, Walt Disney Imagineering and Meyer Werft to show off the first piece of cut steel for the new ship. Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line.

Like the other Wish class ships, this new vessel will approximately 144,000 gross tons, run on liquefied natural gas, and carry about 4,000 guests.

A fifth Wish-class ship will join the fleet in 2029, sailing from Tokyo as part of Oriental Land Co.'s partnership with Disney. Beyond that, Disney is planning a new class of three ships - smaller than the Wish and Dream classes but larger than the original Magic class - with those 100,000 GT ships entering service in 2029, 2030, and 2031.

Tomorrow, Disney Destiny will float out of its Meyer Werft hall for the first time - the next step toward its official launch from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale in November. Theme Park Insider will be on board for its media preview sailing, so please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter for continued coverage of that and other Disney news.

For assistance in planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal and service at the same time.

Replies (0)