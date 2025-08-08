Pantherian reopens at Kings Dominion

Pantherian is now open at Kings Dominion.

The Intamin Giga roller coaster opened in 2010 as Intimidator 305 before being renamed Project 305 last year, after then-owner Cedar Fair lost the license for the Intimidator name from the Dale Earnhardt estate. Russell Meyer reviewed the coaster for us when it opened: Intimidator 305 debuts at Kings Dominion.

Last year, Six Flags announced that it would rename the coaster to Pantherian, giving the coaster a new color scheme, decorated trains, and backstory as "a mystical steel contraption built by the ancients," according to the park.

Kings Dominion missed having the ride ready at the start of the 2025 summer season, but it is open for riders now.

