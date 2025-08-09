Disney Destiny takes its first step toward new Florida home

The Disney Destiny sailed out of its construction hall at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany this morning. The float out ceremony marked Disney Destiny's first step on its journey to its home at Port Everglages in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.



Disney Destiny float out. Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney Destiny is the third of five planned ships in Disney Cruise Line's Wish class, joining the previously launched Disney Wish and Disney Treasure. The 144,000-gross-ton vessel will carry up to 4,000 guests and sail year-round from Port Everglades.

While the layout of the ship will be identical to the Wish and Treasure, the Destiny will carry its own, unique "Heroes and Villains" theme. Spider-Man will be the bow character on Disney Destiny, while Black Panther T'Challa will hold court over the Grand Hall lobby.

The Walt Disney Theater on Disney Destiny will host a new production, "Disney Hercules," along with productions of "Frozen, A Musical Spectacular," and "Disney Seas the Adventure."

Disney Destiny's three rotational dining restaurants will include the new Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, as well as Worlds of Marvel and 1923.

As on the Wish and Treasure, the upcharge adult dining restaurants will be Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and Palo Steakhouse. Lounges on the Destiny will include the Haunted Mansion Parlor, the De Vil’s piano bar, the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Cask and Cannon, and the Doctor Strange-themed The Sanctum.

Marceline Market and Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods will offer food on a walk-up basis, and, of course, complimentary room service will be available throughout the cruise. The upcharge sweet shop will be themed to The Incredible this time around, with Edna Á La Mode Sweets.

Other features on the ship will include the AquaMouse water coaster, Toy Story Splash Zone, Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas showing first-run and classic Disney films, Hero Zone play area, multiple clubs for the kids, and for grown-ups, the Senses spa and the Cove area, including the Cove Cafe for morning lattes and other espresso drinks.

