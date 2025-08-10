Last chance for BOGO tickets to Universal

You have only a few days left to get two days at Universal Studios Hollywood for the price of one.

The last day to buy Universal's "Buy a Day, Get a Day" offer is Wednesday, August 13. But you can visit the park through December 17 with the ticket, subject to blockout dates. That makes the price of visiting the park as low as $51 a day.

If you are not interested in the two-day ticket, other discounts are available during the sale, including savings up to $154 on Universal Express tickets and up to $170 on Universal's VIP experience, which includes backlot access that you can otherwise get only if you are working on a movie or TV show.

And if you are just looking for Halloween Horror Nights tickets, those are available, too - starting at $74 a night.

You can find all of these tickets - as well as Go City: Los Angeles All-Inclusive Plus Passes that include admission to Universal as well as Knott's Berry Farm, Legoland California, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and other area attractions - on our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets store.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)