First look inside Las Vegas' Universal Horror Unleashed

In Las Vegas, Universal is moving forward by embracing its past.

Earlier this year, Universal opened a multi-billion-dollar new theme park in Orlando. Epic Universe. But the company is not just expanding within its current resorts in Florida and California. Universal has plans to expand into new markets around the nation and the world, including a new kids-focused park in the Dallas area next year, followed by a new theme park in the United Kingdom within the decade.

In Las Vegas, Universal is launching a new themed entertainment product that it will bring to Chicago next year. Themed to Universal's horror franchises, this is the company's tribute to the genre that helped elevate the studio from Hollywood also-ran to a household name in the 1930s and beyond.

Universal Horror Unleashed gives it all away with its name. This is Universal's Horror IP, unleashed from the screen, with its monsters now free to scare you in real life. It is horror unleashed from the confines of the Halloween season - able now to scare year-round. It is unleashed from the confines of Orlando and Hollywood - indeed, unleashed from the confines of a theme park itself. First here in the Nevada desert and opening next year in the Midwest, Universal Horror Unleashed is a new horror icon on the loose - unleashed to scare fans wherever they live.

These new stand-alone attractions represent not just a belief but a commitment by Universal that horror is not a minor genre that can flourish only at certain times of year under certain conditions. As the genre that launched what is now part of the world's great entertainment companies, horror plays in the big leagues of entertainment. As such, it deserves to find new homes in cities across the country.

I visited Las Vegas today for a media preview of Universal Horror Unleashed. Is this just a year-round Halloween Horror Nights, as many have suggested? Or is it something new and unique? Let's find out.

First, to call this a year-round HHN unsells the comfort of this experience. This is HHN done right. It's all indoors, which means climate-controlled air-conditioned comfort. (Once you make the scorched-Earth short walk from the parking garage into the UHU building, of course.) The four haunted houses blend into the industrial gothic vibe of the installation, which centers around two large bar areas, The Boiler and Jack’s Alley, with the Blumhouse Premiere House - a tapas bar - just behind Jack's stage.

There are no significant queues set up for the houses, which leads me to hope that Universal will control capacity such that queuing will not be needed inside. Admission prices ranging from $99-149 also should help with that.

As for the houses, the first you encounter will be Universal Monsters, a Hall of Fame of the creatures that made Universal Pictures famous in the early 20th century.

I would hae loved this house a lot more if I had not ridden the Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment ride at Universal Epic Universe already this summer. I am afraid that Monsters Unchained has ruined me for Universal Monsters walk-through houses for a bit. Perhaps Universal recognizes this about its fans, as there are no Universal Monsters-branded houses at Halloween Horror Nights this year.

But this attraction could not go forward without the Universal Monsters. So here they are. Universal has not crafted a narrative to unite the monsters in this house. There is no Battle Royale at the end, just a Hall of Fame lineup, from The Wolf Man to Dracula to Frankenstein's Monster.

I suppose that is an appropriate introduction for Universal Horror Unleashed. In a space where - one hopes - crowds are not as literally pressing as at Halloween Horror Nights, the walk-through experience here should allow an beat or two to linger and share a more intimate experience with these monsters, providing something that the Epic Universe ride cannot.

Next door stands the entrance to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, another depiction of the 1974 slasher classic.

TCM probably is my least favorite of Universal's frequent horror houses, mostly because I find it a bit one note compared with the more narrative and cinematic franchises that Universal often depicts in its haunt events. But this one does not skimp on the jump scares, providing another creepy jaunt through the barbecue for the fans who want that.

Past The Boiler bar, you will find The Exorcist: Believer. Universal brought housed based on this 2023 Blumhouse film to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood that year.

This installation also faithfully recreates many of the beats from the film. But I think you would need to dive pretty deeply into fans' lists of favorite horror films before you would find this version of The Exorcist story. Still, Universal's house delivers plenty of creepy scenes, include some nice us of scrims and a nicely intense scene of the promised exorcism.

At the far end of the building, next to Jack's Alley, you will find Scarecrow: The Reaping, set in the era when Universal's monsters first appeared on the big screen.

Universal has done up the haunted farm vibe plenty of time before at HHN, including in a house of this name at 2022's event in Hollywood. We will be getting a sequel, of sorts, to that house in Hollywood this year.

It's an original concept for Universal, and unlike the monster house, this one offers a more cohesive theme, as it does not need to offer a Hall of Fame of disparate horror movie stars. Personally, I love this vibe - a creepy farm when the promising "reaping" is not of the stalks of corn out back.

Speaking of that corn - the corn maze at the conclusion of this house may have been my favorite moment in all the houses at Universal Horror Unleashed. It's a deft touch of placemaking and theatrical design that delivers you into a truly unique space.

The house exits back into Jack's Place, a bar themed to the former icon of Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. Together with his sidekick, Chance, the two host a demented game show "Stay or Slay," featuring kidnapped Las Vegas circus performers.

It's all rowdy fun, starting at the bar and continuing on the stage behind. And when you've had your fill of the Universal Horror Unleashed fun, as one might have guessed, you will exit through the gift shop.



Exit through the gift shop

Is all this worth the price? As always, that is a subjective question with a personal answer. But what if we considered Universal Horror Unleashed as a new flavor of Vegas show? You could probably knock out all four houses - and a few drinks - in the two to three hours to would take to watch any one of the many other shows in town. Universal Horror Unleashed's ticket price in the range of many other Vegas productions - higher than the tribute shows and lower than Cirque and some name residencies.

Unfortunately, Universal's timing in opening this experience is terrible, as Vegas tourism is cratering right now. Are there enough locals to keep Universal Horror Unleashed a hot ticket? It might be a tough sell to Los Angeles-area fans, after all, as they are used to having Halloween Horror Nights - and countless other top-quality haunts - much closer to home.

I suspect that Universal Horror Unleashed might be a bigger hit when it opens next year in Chicago, or wherever else Universal chooses to take this show.

Universal Horror Unleashed opens Thursday, August 14, at the AREA15 Annex in Las Vegas. Parental discretion is adviced as the experience is not recommended for children under age 13.

