Six Flags introduces its new Halloween mazes

Six Flags is dropping more details today about some of its Halloween haunt events around the country.

In Southern California, Six Flags Magic Mountain will introduce one new maze this year, Carnage presented by M&M'S. (If nothing else, Six Flags is leading the Halloween industry in selling naming rights to haunted houses.)

"This is your origin story, your path to becoming a disciple of the most villainous clown in a city under siege," Six Flags said of this house, which will depict the "chaotic fortress of the original true villain" - Carnage.

Returning houses at Magic Mountain's Six Flags Fright Fest presented by Snickers (snicker) this year will be the IP houses The Conjuring Universe, Saw: Legacy of Terror, and Trick 'r Treat, as well as Condemned: Forever Damned presented by Snickers (ahem), Truth or Dare presented by Skittles (who said there wasn't candy at Fright Fest?), Vault 666, and Willoughby's Resurrected.

Magic Mountain also will present a new show this year, Margo Rita's Monster Ball.

In the Dallas area, Six Flags Over Texas is presenting an exclusive maze based on Lionsgate's The Strangers: Chapters 1 & 2 called The Strangers: No Escape. Returning IP houses in Arlington will be The Conjuring Universe, Saw: Legacy of Terror, and the home state Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Toxicity – The Southern Palace is the new show this year at Six Flags Over Texas.

As previously announced, Six Flags is bringing The Conjuring: Beyond Fear as an upcharge house to four legady Cedar Fair parks this year: Cedar Point, Canada's Wonderland, Kings Island, and Carowinds.

Carowinds also today announced two other new houses for its SCarowinds event: Defex 2.0 presented by M&M'S, and Silver Scream Studios: 25th Anniversary Director’s Cut presented by Skittles. DepRAVed will be the park's new show for this year.

At Kings Island, Order of the Dragon joins the maze line-up for Halloween Haunt this year. Kings Island this year is restricting maze access to guests who buy a new Haunted Attractions Pass, though that pass will not include The Conjuring experience.

Kings Island also announced today that this season will be fans' last chance to ride Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, as the interactive dark ride will close September 1.

I will update as more Six Flags parks send out their press releases. If you get additional information before that, though, please add it to the comments.

