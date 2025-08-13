The Little Mermaid joins Lightning Lane at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World's new Little Mermaid show is getting a Lightning Lane.

The resort announced today that The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure will become a Tier 2 Lightning Lane Multi Pass option at Disney's Hollywood Studios, starting next month. The musical production opened in the park's Animation Courtyard in May. In case you missed it, here is our review: 'The Little Mermaid' returns on stage at Walt Disney World.

The Little Mermaid effectively takes the spot of the now-closed Muppet*Vision 3D on Hollywood Studios' Lightning Lane list. Guests with Lightning Lane Multi Pass may select The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure as an option starting August 20, for visits starting September 11.

For a complete list of all available attractions using Disney's pay-to-play line-skipping service, please see our updated Complete guide to Disney's Lightning Lane.

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)