Here's what is new at this year's EPCOT Food and Wine Fest

Walt Disney World just dropped the menus for this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The theme park industry's biggest annual foodie event returns August 28 and continues daily through November 22 this year.

Here are the food dishes listed as new on this year's pop-up and restaurant festival menus.

Starting in World Celebration, this year's new marketplace is Gyozas of the Galaxy, located near the Creations Shop.

Buffalo-style Dumplings: Chicken dumplings with buffalo sauce, celery root purée, blue cheese cream, crumbled blue cheese, shaved carrot, and micro celery

French Onion Soup-style Dumplings: Pork and beef soup dumplings with caramelized onions, sherry-beef broth, onion and Gruyère soubise, parmesan cracker, and micro chives

Street Corn-style Dumplings: Chicken dumplings with tomatillo salsa verde, street corn salad, cotija cheese, lime crema, and cilantro

Here are the new dishes at other, returning marketplaces.

Coastal Eats (Near Creations Shop)

Peruvian Ceviche with mahi mahi, shrimp, sweet potato, chulpe, choclo, and leche de tigre

Seaside Pot Pie with shrimp, scallops, crawfish tails, and lobster bisque topped with puff pastry



Seaside Pot Pie. Photos courtesy Walt Disney World

Flavors from Fire (Near Creations Shop)

Rodizio-style Grilled Beef Skewer with marble potatoes, charred shallots, roasted baby peppers, and chimichurri

Connections Eatery Festival Menu

French Onion Burger: Gourmet beef blend, caramelized onions, and Gruyère cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Brew-Wing Lab (The Odyssey)

Korean BBQ Wings with gochujang barbecue sauce and toasted sesame

In World Nature, Sunshine Seasons is getting a new Remy Milk Shake: Strawberry-cheesecake milk shake topped with a cookie, mini cheesecake, white chocolate Eiffel tower, and a strawberry.



Remy Milk Shake

But the star of this show, as always, is World Showcase - home to most of the festival's national-themed marketplaces. We start by leading left (clockwise).

Australia

Mixed Berry Pavlova with crunchy meringue shell, macerated berries, and whipped cream

Mexico

Tostada de Carnitas: Braised Pork atop a fried corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, salsa ranchera, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco

Flan de Cajeta: Creamy Mexican custard with caramel sauce and toasted almonds

China

Beijing Zhajiang Noodles with stir-fried minced beef, cucumber, chili, and carrots in a savory douban sauce

Refreshment Outpost

Berbere-spiced Beef Stew with sweet potato mealie pap and kachumbari slaw

The Alps

Kirschwasser Torte with cherry-brandy buttercream, fondant, sugared almonds, and cherry compote

Sommerfest

Zwiebelkuchen: German onion cake with caramelized onions, bacon, herbs, and a savory custard



Paella Caldoso

Spain

Trio de Pintxos: Jamón croqueta, pan con tomate, and tortilla Española

Paella Caldoso with rock shrimp, bay scallops, and smoked mussels

Basque Cheesecake with orange sauce

Italy

Bacetti ‘Kisses’ di Pizza, Traditional Napoli Street Food: Pizza dough, pepperoni, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

Tortellini alla Vodka: Four-cheese tortellini, vodka sauce, parmesan, and calabrian chili oil

Chocolate Spuma: Chocolate mousse, caramel sauce, espresso whipped cream, and puffed rice

Flavors of America

Gulf Coast-style Seafood Roll with warm-water lobster, rock shrimp, lobster bisque, and sherry-crème fraîche on a toasted brioche bun

New England Slider: Slow-braised beef pot roast with spicy giardiniera, horseradish cream, and crispy fried onions on a potato roll

Japan

Beef Wagyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef blend over steamed white rice served with homemade pickles, shredded togarashi pepper, and pickled ginger

Osakana Karaage: Crispy-fried pollock with spicy mayonnaise and a sweet-and-creamy yuzu sauce

France

Boeuf Bourguignon, Purée de Pommes de Terre: Red wine-braised short ribs with potato purée

Brioche aux Epices Avec Une Garniture Mornay de Trois Fromages: Spiced brioche with a three-cheese mornay filling

Trio d’Escargots, Garniture a l’ail et au Persil: Trio of escargot bites in croissant dough served with a garlic-parsley dip

Crème Brûlée Vanille, Confiture Myrtilles et Citron Vert: Vanilla crème brûlée with blueberry-lime compote

Bramblewood Bites (Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination Pavilion)

Cast Iron-seared River Trout with vanilla-butternut squash purée, brussels sprouts salad, candied pecans, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and maple dressing

Milled & Mulled (Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination Pavilion)

Butternut Squash and Ginger Bisque with cinnamon cream, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin seed oil

Apple-Cinnamon and Caramel Mini Churros Sundae with vanilla bean gelato

Forest & Field (Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination Pavilion)

Autumn Chili featuring Impossible "Beef" with root vegetables, plant-based cheddar, and plant-based sour cream in a bread bowl

Schiacciata Sandwich: Mortadella, prosciutto ham, sun-dried peppers, arugula, stracciatella cheese, fall squash mostarda, and pistachio pesto on warm focaccia

Swirled Showcase (Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination Pavilion)

Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse featuring Philadelphia Cream Cheese with candied pecans and maple-caramel sauce

The complete menus for all marketplaces should be available soon on Disney's website.

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)