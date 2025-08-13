Robert Niles
Editor
Here's what is new at this year's EPCOT Food and Wine Fest

August 13, 2025, 2:44 PM · Walt Disney World just dropped the menus for this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The theme park industry's biggest annual foodie event returns August 28 and continues daily through November 22 this year.

Here are the food dishes listed as new on this year's pop-up and restaurant festival menus.

Starting in World Celebration, this year's new marketplace is Gyozas of the Galaxy, located near the Creations Shop.

Here are the new dishes at other, returning marketplaces.

Coastal Eats (Near Creations Shop)

Seaside Pot Pie
Seaside Pot Pie. Photos courtesy Walt Disney World

Flavors from Fire (Near Creations Shop)

Connections Eatery Festival Menu

Brew-Wing Lab (The Odyssey)

In World Nature, Sunshine Seasons is getting a new Remy Milk Shake: Strawberry-cheesecake milk shake topped with a cookie, mini cheesecake, white chocolate Eiffel tower, and a strawberry.

Remy Milk Shake
Remy Milk Shake

But the star of this show, as always, is World Showcase - home to most of the festival's national-themed marketplaces. We start by leading left (clockwise).

Australia

Mexico

China

Refreshment Outpost

The Alps

Sommerfest

Paella Caldoso
Paella Caldoso

Spain

Italy

Flavors of America

Japan

France

Bramblewood Bites (Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination Pavilion)

Milled & Mulled (Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination Pavilion)

Forest & Field (Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination Pavilion)

Swirled Showcase (Walkway between World Showcase and Imagination Pavilion)

The complete menus for all marketplaces should be available soon on Disney's website.

Replies (1)

fattyackin
fattyackin
August 13, 2025 at 4:54 PM

Most of these sound dynamite. I’m especially intrigued by the Gyoza offerings

