Tip guide to the 2025 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Welcome to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney’s separately ticketed Halloween-themed event, held on select nights at Magic Kingdom from August through the end of October. It’s a great way to experience Halloween at Magic Kingdom with lighter crowds - and pick up a lot of free candy. You don’t need a regular Magic Kingdom ticket to attend the party, but if you plan on arriving before 4pm, you will need one.



Mickey and Minnie at the Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Photos courtesy Walt Disney World Resort

Now, should you show up at 4pm when you’re first allowed to enter with just a party ticket? My personal preference - after arriving several times at 4pm - is to never do it again. Not only are you fighting the entry lines, but you’re also swimming upstream as day guests leave. If you have a regular Magic Kingdom ticket, arrive at least by 3pm. If you only have an event ticket, I recommend showing up no earlier than 5pm. That way, you can grab one of the many Halloween-themed treats available (some treats are only available after 7pm) to eat while the crowds settle before the party officially begins.

Once inside, grab your Halloween Party map and head into the park, where you’ll be directed to pick up your trick-or-treat bag. At 7pm, the party begins! Open your map and check out the many Halloween-themed treats for sale (see the 2025 Disney Eats Foodie Guide for a complete list).

If you’re visiting in August or September, I suggest one of two strategies:

Find a good spot along Main Street to watch the first parade.

Or, take advantage of shorter wait times and ride attractions that usually have long lines. Recommended rides: Haunted Mansion, TRON, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Space Mountain. Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor even have special Halloween overlays during the event which produce longer than usual wait times.



Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular

In October, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show in front of Cinderella’s Castle starts earlier and runs multiple times each night. Other entertainment includes:

DescenDance Party

ZOM-BEATZ BASH in Tomorrowland

DJ Ringmaster at Storybook Circus

Disney Jr. Jam at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café (starts when the party begins and ends at midnight)

Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet performing in Frontierland

Now for my favorite part — candy and fireworks. Throughout the park, you’ll find trick-or-treat stops handing out generous portions of free candy. Don’t be put off by long lines - they move quickly, usually with two barrels of candy and multiple cast members handing it out. Allergy-friendly candy is also available; check your map for locations.



Halloween treats

The fireworks show typically takes place at 10pm. Most areas in front of the castle offer great views, but another excellent viewing spot is near Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, behind Cinderella’s Castle.

So grab a costume, enjoy the shows, rides, treats, and fireworks—and have a spooktacular night!

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts this Friday and continues on select evenings through October 31. Tickets remain available for a limited number of nights.

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)