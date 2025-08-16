What is the best new roller coaster of 2025, so far?

Happy International Roller Coaster Day!

Commemorating the day of the first patent for a vertical loop roller coaster, International Roller Coaster day is not an officially designated holiday. But in recent years it has become a day for celebrating coasters, especially with announcements of new coasters coming for the next season and beyond.

Except this year. So far today, I have received zero press releases about new coasters. Earlier this week, I did get word of upcoming coaster and attraction announcements, including at Six Flags Over Texas on September 25 and at Silver Dollar City Fan Fest on September 26. But for today, let's instead focus on celebrating the coasters that have opened so far in 2025.

We here at Theme Park Insider love bringing you first-look reviews and on-ride videos when new coasters debut. So for the Class of 2025, please follow the links for our reviews and videos.

AlpenFury at Canada's Wonderland

Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Curse of the Werewolf, Hiccup's Wing Gliders, Mine-Cart Madness and Stardust Racers, at Universal Epic Universe

The Flash: Vertical Velocity at Six Flags Great Adventure

Georgia Gold Rusher at Six Flags Over Georgia

Rapterra at Kings Dominion

Siren's Curse at Cedar Point

Wrath of Rakshasa at Six Flags Great America

Which brings us to the obvious question: Which coaster has the early lead to become the Valedictorian of the Class of 2025? You can see which coasters our readers selected as the world's best last year on our Top 30 Roller Coasters page. Which of this year's coasters has the best chance to join that list at the end of 2025?





