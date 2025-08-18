Here is one more reason why Disney chose Abu Dhabi

Here is a fresh take on why Disney chose to build its next theme park resort in Abu Dhabi.

Back in May, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in Abu Dhabi that the company would build its seventh theme park resort on Yas Island. We were there for the announcement, and followed it up with the post, Why did Disney choose Abu Dhabi for its next theme park?

Now, there is another take on that question worth considering.

The easy, and cynical, answer to the question is, of course, money. Disney Abu Dhabi - whatever its official name turns out to be - will be a no-risk deal for The Walt Disney Company, financially. Miral will build and operate the Disney resort on Yas Island, leaving Disney to design and oversee the project (at Miral's expense), while cashing some very large licensing checks.

But Disney reportedly left a lot of money on the table by choosing to expand in Abu Dhabi rather than Saudi Arabia. So while easy cash flow certainly influences Disney's business decisions, it is hardly the only factor that Disney considers when choosing what to do next.

The Middle East, and specifically, Abu Dhabi, lured Disney because it offers easier access to millions of Disney fans - and potential Disney fans - in the most populated part of the world. These are fans who may have the money to visit Disney's existing theme parks in France and the United States but who still cannot get there.

Why? It's all about the visas... and I am not taking about credit cards.

In an article on Forbes.com, Caroline Reid writes about how visa policies help make the United Arab Emirates a more attractive destination than the United States or Europe for billions of people: The Real Reason For Building Disneyland In Abu Dhabi.

The post references reporting that details how difficult it can be for people from the Middle East and South Asia to get into Europe or the United States for vacations. Nearly one in four visa application's from UAE residents to visit Europe's Schengen countries get rejected. Visitors from Asia face rejection rates from 16-46% percent when applying to visit the United States.

Even those who get approval to visit can face new fees, long queues, and uncomfortable interrogations when they arrive. Stories about long stays in detention camps for entering tourists are crushing international interest in visiting the US.

In comparison, the UAE is an easy country to visit. For adults from the US, Canada, most of Europe, and many countries in Asia, including all the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, you can sign up in advance via a government app to use the country's "smart gates" upon entry. Those use facial recognition and allow you to enter officially without even taking out your passport. Entering Abu Dhabi or Dubai takes seconds, not minutes or hours. No questions, no hassle, no delays.

(And in case you were curious, no one cares about your religion or sexual orientation when entering the UAE. Unlike, say... the United States.)

Even if people cannot use the smart gates, such as families with children, the UAE's passport control moves swiftly. The UAE provides the easiest entry - by far - of any country I have visited, and that includes re-entering the United States as an American citizen with Global Entry on my passport.

Visa difficulties are not often an issue for Americans vacationing abroad. The US passport allows entry into most popular destinations without the need to apply for a visa in advance. In some cases, you might need to pay a fee - such as £10 for the new electronic travel authorization to enter the United Kingdom. But the type of hassle that the U.S. makes citizens of other nations endure is rare.

(But not unheard of. The only Disney park I have not visited in person in Shanghai Disneyland. Not coincidentally, China is the only nation that hosts a Disney theme park that requires advance entry visas of US citizens.)

Tourism is a multi-billion-dollar business in the United States, as well as in many other countries around the world. Having great attractions helps drive a country's appeal among international visitors. But even the best attractions in the world will not help a country that locks its front door to visitors.

That is why Disney is now working with a nation that has chosen to open its doors widely.

