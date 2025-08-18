Here is one more reason why Disney chose Abu Dhabi

Here is a fresh take on why Disney chose to build its next theme park resort in Abu Dhabi.
Back in May, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in Abu Dhabi that the company would build its seventh theme park resort on Yas Island. We were there for the announcement, and followed it up with the post, Why did Disney choose Abu Dhabi for its next theme park?
Now, there is another take on that question worth considering.
The easy, and cynical, answer to the question is, of course, money. Disney Abu Dhabi - whatever its official name turns out to be - will be a no-risk deal for The Walt Disney Company, financially. Miral will build and operate the Disney resort on Yas Island, leaving Disney to design and oversee the project (at Miral's expense), while cashing some very large licensing checks.
But Disney reportedly left a lot of money on the table by choosing to expand in Abu Dhabi rather than Saudi Arabia. So while easy cash flow certainly influences Disney's business decisions, it is hardly the only factor that Disney considers when choosing what to do next.
The Middle East, and specifically, Abu Dhabi, lured Disney because it offers easier access to millions of Disney fans - and potential Disney fans - in the most populated part of the world. These are fans who may have the money to visit Disney's existing theme parks in France and the United States but who still cannot get there.
Why? It's all about the visas... and I am not taking about credit cards.
In an article on Forbes.com, Caroline Reid writes about how visa policies help make the United Arab Emirates a more attractive destination than the United States or Europe for billions of people: The Real Reason For Building Disneyland In Abu Dhabi.
The post references reporting that details how difficult it can be for people from the Middle East and South Asia to get into Europe or the United States for vacations. Nearly one in four visa application's from UAE residents to visit Europe's Schengen countries get rejected. Visitors from Asia face rejection rates from 16-46% percent when applying to visit the United States.
Even those who get approval to visit can face new fees, long queues, and uncomfortable interrogations when they arrive. Stories about long stays in detention camps for entering tourists are crushing international interest in visiting the US.
In comparison, the UAE is an easy country to visit. For adults from the US, Canada, most of Europe, and many countries in Asia, including all the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, you can sign up in advance via a government app to use the country's "smart gates" upon entry. Those use facial recognition and allow you to enter officially without even taking out your passport. Entering Abu Dhabi or Dubai takes seconds, not minutes or hours. No questions, no hassle, no delays.
(And in case you were curious, no one cares about your religion or sexual orientation when entering the UAE. Unlike, say... the United States.)
Even if people cannot use the smart gates, such as families with children, the UAE's passport control moves swiftly. The UAE provides the easiest entry - by far - of any country I have visited, and that includes re-entering the United States as an American citizen with Global Entry on my passport.
Visa difficulties are not often an issue for Americans vacationing abroad. The US passport allows entry into most popular destinations without the need to apply for a visa in advance. In some cases, you might need to pay a fee - such as £10 for the new electronic travel authorization to enter the United Kingdom. But the type of hassle that the U.S. makes citizens of other nations endure is rare.
(But not unheard of. The only Disney park I have not visited in person in Shanghai Disneyland. Not coincidentally, China is the only nation that hosts a Disney theme park that requires advance entry visas of US citizens.)
Tourism is a multi-billion-dollar business in the United States, as well as in many other countries around the world. Having great attractions helps drive a country's appeal among international visitors. But even the best attractions in the world will not help a country that locks its front door to visitors.
That is why Disney is now working with a nation that has chosen to open its doors widely.
It is good to hear that Abu Dhabi is - and hopefully will still be - a relatively easy country to enter.
Shanghai has been the ‘White Whale’ of Disney fan theme park completionists because of the pesky Visa requirements.
Mainland China does currently offer a 240 hour loophole in which tourists from the USA can enter Mainland China without a Visa with ‘Transit without Visa’ program.
There are certain requirements that must be met and I’ve read some horror stories online of US Airlines denying eligible passengers boarding because the airline is not aware of how this exemption actually works - which I’m sure scares a lot of otherwise eager American tourists that would love to visit.
I’ll find out myself in a few weeks when I try to visit Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland in one trip.
I just got back from backpacking through Asia post college graduation (and have now visited every Disney park until this new one opens) and I absolutely loved Shanghai Disney. I hadn’t been planning on going to Shanghai Disney but when I was at Hong Kong Disney I overheard some people speaking English and started talking to them and they mentioned the updated visa free transit loophole and I immediately added Shanghai to my plans so I could visit this park.
The way the transit free visa works is that you can show up to the check in desk at the airport (preferably a Chinese airline because they know about the policy so it’s easier) and they help you check in (need to have proof of stay, plans booked, and flight out booked) and then when on the flight or after you just fill out a form to take to the customs. It was an incredibly simple process and I had been stressed for nothing.
I do not think the visa free transit works flying from or to the USA, you have to be traveling from one country to another (I was going from Thailand to Japan and stopped for 40-ish hours in Shanghai).
I absolutely loved the park. Pirates is one of the best themed rides I’ve been on, zootopia is great, and the park is gorgeous. Contrary to popular belief, the people were incredibly nice to me (it started pouring while I was there and people shared their umbrellas with me while in line, and when others saw I was by myself setting up a timer photo they came and offered to take my pictures for me). I recommend visiting if you are able and am happy to reply to any other questions about the park or that visa process!
Your shameless defending of the horrible human rights record of UAE is sickening. It's clear you cannot be a neutral party on this after accepting free trips from them. Stop reporting on this if you can't be unbiased.
