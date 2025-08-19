Disney Cruise Line to add more sailings from California

Disney Cruise Line will expand its presence in California next year.

Disney today announced select Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 itineraries for Disney Cruise Line. They include a seven-month stay in California for Disney Wonder, which will sail from the Port of San Diego from October 2026 through April 2027.

Disney Magic will join its sibling in San Diego in October and November 2026, meaning that Southern California will have two Disney Cruise Line ships sailing from it for the first time. Both ships will sail three- to seven-night itineraries with ports of call including at Catalina Island, Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, and Puerto Vallarta.

After its stay in San Diego, Disney Magic will sail a 14-night voyage to reposition to Galveston, Texas, where it will be based through April 2027.

Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are the Disney Cruise Line's two original ships. They are the smallest in the fleet, but beloved by many fans for their classic, Art Deco style. Like all DCL ships, Magic and Wonder feature rotational dining and live Disney musicals every night.

This expansion of the cruise season in California for Disney also means that Disneyland fans will get an opportunity to enjoy DCL's themed Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises without having to fly to Florida.

Early bookings of these itineraries will open starting on August 25 for Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members. General bookings will open September 2. For assistance in planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation without hassle, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

