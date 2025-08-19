A new Shark Encounter is coming to San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego announced today that it has closed its Shark Encounter attraction in preparation to open a new version of the walk-through experience next year.

"This is more than a refresh - it's a reinvention," SeaWorld San Diego Park President Tyler Carter said of the project. "The revamped Shark Encounter is designed to engage the senses and imagination like never before, bringing guests closer to sharks in powerful, memorable ways. This revitalization is part of our ongoing investment in the park to create innovative, immersive experiences that also support marine conservation and education."

Designed to move away from "traditional fear-based portrayals," according to SeaWorld's press release, the park's new Shark Encounter will showcase the park's 11 species of shark, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark. (It's worth noting that one of the more notable "fear-based portrayals" of sharks - the 1983 movie Jaws 3-D - was set and filmed in SeaWorld Orlando's Shark Encounter attraction.)

The revamped walk-through exhibit in San Diego will include an overhead video leading into the attraction's famous clear underwater tunnel, within which guests can watch sharks swimming overhead. Elsewhere in the exhibit, a new surge tank will simulate waves washing into a tide pool, recreating sharks' coastal habitats.



Artist's concept of the new Shark Encounter. Image courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

The encounter's finale will feature a multi-screen video installation, showing "rare live footage of shark diversity" in an eight-minute presentation.

SeaWorld San Diego is planning to open its new Shark Encounter next spring.

