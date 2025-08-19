Disneyland drops reservations for Oga's Cantina

Thirsty Star Wars fans do not need a reservation for Disneyland's Star Wars cantina anymore.

Starting today, Disneyland is no longer accepting reservations for Oga's Cantina, the bar in the park's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land. The park will continue to honor advance reservations made previously for Oga's, but access will be on a first-come, first-served, walk-up basis for everyone else going forward.

Disney is continuing to accept reservations for the Walt Disney World installation of Oga's, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. The change in policy today affects only the Disneyland version in California.

