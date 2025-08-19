Mutants and Mary join the cast for Knott's Scary Farm

Mutant super soldiers and a classic horror myth will be joining the line-up at this year's Knott's Scary Farm.

Knott's Berry Farm tonight announced its two new mazes for its annual after-hours Halloween event. Now in its 52nd year, this is the theme park industry's original haunt event, featuring 10 mazes and five scare zones.

New among the mazes this year will be The Zoo: "Something has taken over the old abandoned zoo. A military insulation has moved in and is turning soldiers into super soldiers by fusing them with animal DNA and genetic splicing," Knott's Jeff Tucker said of the maze during tonight's Nightmares Revealed event at the park.

And at 11pm each night, the lights will go out in The Zoo, transforming it into a flashlight maze.

"It's two mazes in one," Tucker said.

The second new maze this year will be Mary: The Haunting of Worth Home, Knott's retelling of the classic Bloody Mary myth. Just don't say her name three times in front of that mirror.

Oh, who are we kidding? Of course someone will.

The returning mazes at this year's Knott's Scary Farm will be:

Class of 2024:

Widows

Eight Fingers Nine

Class of 2023:

The Chilling Chambers

Cinema Slasher

Room 13

Class of 2022:

The Grimoire

Class of 2021:

Mesmer

Class of 2019:

Origins: The Curse of Calico

This will be the final year for Mesmer and The Grimoire, as Origins is set to return for a seventh year next year, which might be a modern Scary Farm record for a maze. (Knott's historians, let us know in the comments.)

Returning scare zones this year will be Ghost Town Streets, Forsaken Lake, Gore-ing 20s, Carnevil, and The Gauntlet. Knott's Scary Farm starts September 18 and runs select nights through November 1.

