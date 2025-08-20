Disneyland to end early entry for hotel guests

Disneyland is ending early entry for its on-site hotel guests, starting next year.

Right now, guests staying at on of Disneyland's on-site hotels - the Disneyland Hotel, Pixar Place Hotel, and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa - get 30 minutes of early entry time each morning to one of the two Disneyland theme parks. Early entry alternates between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Starting January 5, 2026, Disneyland no longer will be offering that early entry opportunity. Instead, on-site hotel guests will be given one free Lightning Lane entry to a Lightning Lane Multi Pass attraction during their stay.

While 30 minutes of early entry to select attractions was a nice perk for the guests who used it, apparently not enough did that Disney though offering the perk was worth the expense of staffing all those locations early each morning. Remember that early entry used to be a full hour, too, before Disneyland cut it in half.

Now this switch raises the question whether this new perk will help maintain or drive bookings... or drive more guests to consider other, less expensive, nearby hotels instead.

