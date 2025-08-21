Universal delivers a treat with 'Fallout'-themed culinary trick

Here's my beef with Halloween food.

When theme parks develop their Halloween menus, they love to embrace the scary. It's as if someone looked at a ghost pepper and said, "hey, that has 'ghost' in the name - it's perfect for Halloween!"

Perhaps it's a desire to hold onto the heat of summer on our taste buds, even as the start of autumn cools the air around us. While Starbucks and its coffee competitors embrace pumpkin spice, theme parks break out every flaming hot spice dust they can find to mark the change in season.

That's great for people who see "Hot Ones" as a cooking show rather than an exercise in celebrity sadism. But Halloween ought to offer more than just jump scares, even when those come from your snack.

Think about it. How did we all get started with Halloween? By dressing up, right? For years, Halloween meant costumes - pretending to be something that we are not. So why shouldn't Halloween food offer the same fun?

This year, Universal's culinary team is making that happen. Among the many offerings they will be serving at this year's Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando will be a particularly clever illusion dessert.

Illusion desserts are the culinary equivalent of a Halloween costume. Essentially, it's something dressed up as something else. It's a trick... that, when done well, delivers a treat underneath. What could be more Halloween than that?

Behold, Universal's Yum Yum Deviled Eggs.

Themed to this year's Fallout haunted house, these might look and feel like deviled eggs, but these concoctions are actually coconut panna cotta, filled with Chamoy pineapple and mango topping. Tajin plays the role of paprika, dusting the top. It's a delightful illusion, rewarding the palate with a not-too-sweet treat.

Universal Studios Hollywood invited us out Wednesday night to try the "deviled eggs," along with nine other food items from this year's Halloween Horror Nights. While the "eggs" were my favorite, we also enjoyed the Loaded Cram Fries - pub fries topped with chili-glazed Spam, Angry Orchard fondue, and green and crispy onions. Both items will be sold on the Upper Lot's Fallout-themed eatery in Hollywood.

You can find the same toppings, subbing smoked beef brisket for the Spam, atop the 22-inch Crystal Lake Campfire Dog, themed to Jason Universe and sold on the Lower Lot in Hollywood.

As for cocktails, Laurie found the black licorice laces a nice touch on the La Siguanaba Gin Mule, imparting a welcomed anise flavor. She also found The Nuclear Blast refreshing, with its mix of citrus flavors and Sprite working with the peach schnapps to effectively hide all evidence of its vodka. Okay, maybe "delay" is a better verb here than "hide." Beware.

Here are some more of this year's Halloween menu from Hollywood.



From Terrifier, Art's Bloody Masterpiece Donut, lemon raspberry Sunflower Glasses and vodka lemonade Art's Delight



From Fallout, cornflake-crusted corn dog Iguana on a Stick, Loaded Cram Fries, and blackened turkey wing Roasted Radroach Legs



Also from Fallout, plant-based meatloaf with mashed potatoes and mushroom Roasted Stingwing, Yum Yum Deviled Eggs, and red velvet Vault Dwellers Wedding Cake



From SLASH Bar, plant-based Thai Curry Tacos and Slash's Top Hat, a vanilla bean sponge with mango habanero gelee and pineapple compote



From Five Nights at Freddy's, Freddy Fazbear pizza and strawberry cupcake

And here is a look at some of this year's HHN merch.



Including a vinyl of original music from Slash and a Jason-themed hockey jersey

Universal this year is offering a Halloween Horror Nights Dining Pass for $65, which includes a selection of two entrees with four side, snack, dessert or beverage items. The pass is valid only on date of purchase and eligible items will be marked on menu boards at participating locations.

Halloween Horror Nights starts September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood and August 29 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Both events continue on select evenings through November 2. You can get discounted tickets to Hollywood's event on our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets store.

