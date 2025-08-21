Walt Disney World sets opening date for Zootopia attraction

The new Zootopia attraction at Disney's Animal Kingdom now has its official opening date.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is moving into the Tree of Life theater at the Walt Disney World theme park. The resort announced this morning that the new 4D show will open November 7.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return to voice Judy and Nick in this original production, which is themed to a watch party for the "Zoogether Day LIVE!" broadcast from Zootopia. The show also introduces a new character to host the broadcast, Heidi Howler.



Image courtesy Disney

"Zoogether Day, a celebration of unity amongst the diverse biomes across the city, will be recognized with special performances such as ice-skating spectaculars from the heart of Tundratown! Synchronized swimming direct from Marsh Market! Tiny mouse drone shows soaring over Little Rodentia! And of course, a musical finale by superstar Gazelle – all of which we’ll see from the livestream watch party," Disney said of the show in its announcement today.

In addition to appearing in the new 4D show, Nick and Judy will be greeting fans outside the theater on Discovery Island.

Disney will offer previews in advance of the official opening for cast members, Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club owners. Details are to come on dates for that.

Replies (4)