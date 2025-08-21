The Muppets show off their new home at Walt Disney World

The new backstory for the indoor roller coaster ride is that Scooter’s uncle, J.P. Grosse, has obtained the G-Force Records recording studio, handing it over to The Muppets. And they have redecorated, applying a new psychedelic paint job to the attraction's guitar icon.
Inside, as expected, Disney has swapped The Electric Mayhem into the role previously played by Aerosmith. Here is fresh concept art from Disney of the new preshow for the ride.
The set-up is the same as before. It's time for the band to stop jamming and to instead head over to the limos for the ride to their concert across town. Only this time, the Muppet Labs have gotten involved, and Disney has applied some Muppet touches to the LA scenery on the ride.
The Muppets are moving across the park because Disney closed their old home in Muppets Courtyard earlier this year to make way for the park's new Monsters, Inc.-themed Monstropolis land.
The new Muppets version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will open sometime next year.
So if sounds to me like nothing more than a light retheme. I'm a bit disappointed tbh. I guess I expected some Muppets imagery or something other than this.
A retheme of this ride should have used a more PG-13 IP. Then the Muppets could have taken over the Art of Animation courtyard. Even better, Monsters Inc should have taken over the Art of Animation courtyard.
I do look forward to this as the coaster needed a makeover and the Muppets can be more fun
I still don't know how I feel about this. I guess the real wildcard is what songs are selected as part of the on-ride soundtrack. I'm also curious if the concept image of the preshow room is suggesting the addition of animatronics, or if all the characters will be screens. I could totally see Scooter as an animatronic, and would be amazing if the band were presented as animatronics too, though expect those to be projects like was done before.
As far as the ride itself, it sounds like the props along the track will be the same, lame, flat, cardboard-like elements, just with some Muppet elements added. I have very little expectation for this overlay, and worry that this is going to miss the mark. As much as fans think the Muppets are popular, I just don't think they have the gravitas to carry a major attraction.