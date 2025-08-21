The Muppets show off their new home at Walt Disney World

We do not have an opening date yet, but Walt Disney World is sharing new concept art for its reimagined Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The new backstory for the indoor roller coaster ride is that Scooter’s uncle, J.P. Grosse, has obtained the G-Force Records recording studio, handing it over to The Muppets. And they have redecorated, applying a new psychedelic paint job to the attraction's guitar icon.



New Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets facade. Concept images courtesy Walt Disney World

Inside, as expected, Disney has swapped The Electric Mayhem into the role previously played by Aerosmith. Here is fresh concept art from Disney of the new preshow for the ride.



The Electric Mayhem preshow for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

The set-up is the same as before. It's time for the band to stop jamming and to instead head over to the limos for the ride to their concert across town. Only this time, the Muppet Labs have gotten involved, and Disney has applied some Muppet touches to the LA scenery on the ride.

The Muppets are moving across the park because Disney closed their old home in Muppets Courtyard earlier this year to make way for the park's new Monsters, Inc.-themed Monstropolis land.

The new Muppets version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will open sometime next year.

Stay tuned via Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter for more news about The Muppets' new home at Walt Disney World, as well as all the major theme park news from around the industry.

Replies (3)