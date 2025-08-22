Walt Disney World previews its new Pirate-themed lounge

Years ago when I worked as a pirate at Walt Disney World's Pirates of the Caribbean, the number-one question I was asked was this:

"How do I get to the Blue Bayou?"

Unfortunately, I had to tell those guests that Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom did not have a Pirates-themed restaurant. That was at Disneyland in California. The nearest place to eat to Florida's Pirates ride was at the counter-service restaurant across the plaza. Now known as Tortuga Tavern, that location, alas, is lacking in the Pirate-theming and atmosphere that has made the Blue Bayou such as popular destination in California and Tokyo Disneyland.

However, Walt Disney World is about to fill that gap. Starting one week from today, the Magic Kingdom will open its first Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge, right next to the attraction.

The Beak and Barrel officially opens to guests of all ages on August 29. But Disney previewed the lounge to invited reporters today. (More on that in a bit.)

Taking over some of the space formerly used as the gift shop at the ride's exit, The Beak and Barrel fancifully creates a bar and refuge for "swashbucklers and buccaneers alike from across the Seven Seas," according to Disney's backstory.

Easter eggs abound in the space, where guests can purchase themed cocktails and mocktails as well as small bites. The parrot that once held court outside the ride's queue now has a new home above the bar. You can discover more features in the lounge via this clever first-look video from Disney:

Reservations are recommended and now available on the Disney World website.

* * *

Walt Disney World this week is hosting a major press event. Yesterday featured news about the new Zootopia show at Disney's Animal Kingdom as well as teasers for The Muppets' takeover of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. In addition to today's preview of The Beak and Barrel, the event is featuring the new Villains and The Little Mermaid live shows from Disney's Hollywood Studios that I reviewed earlier this summer. [See Magic Mirror reveals true villains in Walt Disney World's new show and 'The Little Mermaid' returns on stage at Walt Disney World.]

However, as you might have suspected, I am not in Orlando this week for this event. Why? Because there was no way I was missing this, here in Los Angeles.



From left: Me, with Brian Niles, Alex Russell, Laurie Niles, and Zack Fox.

Last night, I joined Laurie and our son Brian for a preview of the new film "Lurker," followed by a Q&A with the director, Alex Russell. If you are a fan of "The Bear," Alex wrote what many critics have called the best episode in that series, "Forks," where Richie goes to Ever to train. Rolling Stone listed it among the top 40 TV episodes of all time.

Brian has known and worked with Alex for years, assisting Alex and Zack Fox on early development of "Lurker." Brian shadowed Alex throughout production, earning a Director's Assistant credit on the film. Brian also makes his big-screen credited acting debut in "Lurker," appearing in an early scene of the movie.

"Lurker" opens today in four theaters, in Los Angeles and New York, in advance of a wider national release over the next couple of weeks. The New York Times has designated it a Critics' Pick, and as of now it is sitting at 100% Fresh among Top Critics on Rotten Tomatoes. I will say that the one-hour-and-40-minute movie defies genre classification. It is at time hilarious, creepy, wistful, and disturbing. But it is always entertaining.

I hope that you will buy tickets to see "Lurker" in the theater when it opens near you. As a parent, I could not be prouder of Brian and the talented people he is working with in the film industry. As a fan, I am just thrilled to see a fresh new movie that is not a sequel, a remake, or a reboot poised to become a critical and - I hope - commercial success.

