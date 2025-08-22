Journey to Atlantis reopens this weekend in San Diego

Journey to Atlantis is reopening tomorrow at SeaWorld San Diego.

The Mack Rides water coaster has been down for nearly a year while SeaWorld worked on reimagining the experience. The ride debuted in 2004, but has lost multiple thematic features over the years. Originally featuring a Commerson's dolphins exhibit that the park no longer hosts, Journey to Atlantis now will be themed not just to the to the mythology of Atlantis but also to the Kraken and SeaWorld's S.E.A. (Science. Exploration. Adventure.) Collective.

The story will be begin the queue, where SeaWorld has added audio, maps, and other decorations to set up the story of the S.E.A. Collective's exploration. On board, SeaWorld has added new projections and lighting effects to simulate a Kraken attack. But the climax remains the ride's 60-foot drop and splashdown.

"We're so excited to reopen Journey to Atlantis for our guests this summer. This ride is a popular way to cool off during a fun day at the park. As a guest favorite, it’s been exciting to see the reactions from our fans about the ride revisions and additions, and transforming it to an amazing adventure," SeaWorld San Diego Park President Tyler Carter said. "The next-level features and fresh storytelling is for all ages and provides a thrill to a whole new generation of explorers."

Journey to Atlantis has a minimum height of 42 inches to ride. For discounts on admission, including a Kids Free deal, please shop our partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

