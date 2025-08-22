It's time again for Halloween at Disneyland

Sure, the temperature remains in the 90s, and there's a heat advisory across Southern California. But at Disneyland, it's time for fall.

Halloween Time started today across the Disneyland Resort, as multiple "fall favorite" attractions, overlays and decorations returned to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

At Disneyland, Halloween Time means the return of the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay, as Jack Skellington and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" cast resume their annual four-month-plus residency. After sundown, the Halloween Screams nighttime spectacular displaces Wondrous Journeys for the season, with fireworks accompanying the show on select nights.

At California Adventure, Cars Land brings back the Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween and Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree overlays, while Avengers Campus' Guardians of the Galaxy ride turns into Monsters After Dark in the evenings. Meanwhile, in Paradise Gardens, Plaza de la Familia returns to celebrate Día de los Muertos. "The Storytellers of the Plaza de la Familia Celebrate the Musical World of Coco!" show takes over the street in front of Paradise Gardens several times daily, while Paradise Garden Grill offers its latest seasonal menu.

Other restaurants across the resort are serving new fall- and Halloween-inspired dishes and drinks, joining special themed meals at the Grand Californian Hotel's Storytellers Cafe and the Disneyland Hotel's Goofy’s Kitchen.

Meanwhile, most Disneyland 70the anniversary celebrations continue through the season, with the Paint the Night parade and Tapestry of Happiness projection show running at Disneyland, with World of Color Happiness! continuing at Disney California Adventure.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort continues daily through October 31, while the Plaza de la Familia runs through November 2.



