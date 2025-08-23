Here is your 2025 Halloween Horror Nights watchlist

Ready for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal?

Five of the haunted houses this year at Universal Studios Florida and six at Universal Studios Hollywood will be based on outside entertainment franchises. If you are not familiar with some of them, now is the perfect time to start watching.

You don't need to know all the IP to appreciate Universal's Halloween Horror Nights houses. Each one provides a unique experience that entertains countless visitors who have no clue what that house was about. But if you do get the references, Universal's designers pack each house with details that reward dedicated fans.

So here is what you can watch to get up to speed on this year's Halloween Horror Nights IP.

Fallout

Appearing on both coasts this year, Fallout started as a 1997 post-apocalyptic video game. More recently, Fallout has expanded into a TV series that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the series debuts December 17.

Five Nights at Freddy's

Another franchise that started as a video game, Five Nights at Freddy's debuted in 2014. A movie adaptatino debuted in 2023, with its sequel set to premiere in theaters on December 5. You can watch the movie now on Peacock or rent it on other streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Jason Universe

"Jason Universe" is the new marketing brand for the Friday the 13th franchise, which launched with that 1980 horror film. That film spawned 11 sequels and reboots, with plans now for a prequel series on Peacock as well as a new film. Of all the franchises that Universal is running on both coasts this year, this is the one that I assume most HHN fans will know already. But if you do not, you can find most of the Friday the 13th movies streaming on Pluto TV, with the most recent one on HBO MAX or Hulu. All films also are available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Terrifier

This horror franchises is the deepest cut (figuratively and likely, literally, as well) in this year's HHN IP line-up. Spawned by a low-budget 2016 slasher film, the story of Art the Clown has become a cult favorite, with two sequels and Terrifier 4 in the works. You can watch the first two films on Pluto TV, Peacock and Prime Video, with the Terrifier 3 avalable for rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.

The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks

This is the house based on characters from the WWE - yup, the pro wresting brand. Search for "The Wyatt Sicks" on the WWE's YouTube channel, or just read the Wikipedia page for an overview.

Poltergeist

The franchise launched by the 1982 Tobe Hooper/Steven Spielberg film returns to Universal Studios Hollywood this year, though it will not be part of the line-up in Orlando. If you haven't seen it already, you can rent the movie to watch on Prime Video, Apple TV and other PPV streaming services.

Halloween Horror Nights starts August 29 at Universal Orlando's Universal Studios Florida and September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can get discounted tickets to the Hollywood event by shopping our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets store.

