Is Florida too hot to visit in the summer?

Is Florida too hot to visit in the summer anymore?

That's the complain that I have heard countless times from theme park fans in recent years. Attendance data seems to be supporting the claim, as the peak season at the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks has shifted from the summer months into the spring.

To be clear, millions of people continue to visit the Central Florida theme parks during the months of June, July, and August. But you can count me among the many fans who now would prefer to visit at other times during the year.

I used to work outside at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, for five summers in a row. It was tough, but my body acclimated, and I got through it with relative ease. These days, however, just a few hours outside during the summer in Orlando is enough to knock me out.

Sure, I am older now and less adaptable to weather extremes. But it really does feel like the summer has gotten worse in Orlando over the past decades.

An Ohio meteorologist looked at the data and reported her findings in a TikTok video I saw recently. You can watch it here. It turns out that the average high temperatures in Orlando have not changed that much over the past decades. At most, it's just about one degree hotter than it was in the past. That checks with what I remember - daily high temps in the upper 90s when I worked at Disney.

What has changed significantly are dew point levels, i.e. humidity. That's how climate change is manifesting in Central Florida. The air is holding more moisture, instead of dumping it consistently with heat-busting, daily afternoon thunderstorms. The average high heat index for Orlando has risen substantially, making days that might look the same on the thermometer feel much more miserable in reality.

So the old saying that "it's not the heat; it's the humidity" really does hold. Heat indexes into the 110s feel unbearable for many. As they should. Dangerous heat index values start at just 103, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a design challenge for Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld. When humidity is creating not just discomfort but actual danger for guests, cheap methods for providing heat relief, such as shade and misters, won't get the job done. Making the Orlando parks more attractive in the summer months will require designing for the increasing humidity levels. That means putting more attractions in climate-controlled environments, including air-conditioned indoor spaces and outdoor spaces landscaped to control humidity-driven heat index values.

Unfortunately, this problem is not limited to Orlando, even if it might be felt so acutely there. Climate change is not local; it's global. Bad weather is no longer an anomaly that companies can use to explain away an aberrant bad quarter in their financial results. Bad, uncomfortable weather is becoming typical in many communities that host once-popular theme parks.

If the people who run those parks want them to remain popular, they need to start designing for the reality of modern weather patterns.

Replies (6)